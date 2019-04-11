Donor centre in desperate need of 'good eggs'

STEPPING UP: The Ipswich Donor Centre is struggling to fill appointments this month. It is need for 100 extra donors between now and the end of April. Donor Services' Sarah Johnson with USQ Ipswich student and blood donor Roshan Seth.

STEPPING UP: The Ipswich Donor Centre is struggling to fill appointments this month. It is need for 100 extra donors between now and the end of April. Donor Services' Sarah Johnson with USQ Ipswich student and blood donor Roshan Seth.

A MEAGRE number of appointments at the Ipswich Donor Centre over the upcoming Easter and Anzac Day holidays has the Australian Red Cross Blood Service on the look out for 'good eggs' to step up to the plate.

Easter is one of the most challenging times of the year to collect blood and plasma and the Ipswich centre is in need of about 100 extra donors between now and the end of April.

Blood Service spokesperson Sandee Thompson said the need for blood never takes a break and there was a real need to bolster supplies for cancer and road trauma patients across the Easter period.

"A component of blood called platelets has a shelf life of only five days, so it's important that blood is donated over and immediately after the Easter break,” she said.

"Cancer patients in particular rely upon platelets to help them through their chemotherapy treatments.”

With the Ipswich centre struggling to fill appointments, seventy people are needed to give blood, while another 20 are needed to give plasma by the end of the month.

To be a donor, you need to be aged between 18 and 70, in good health and feeling well on the day of donation.

USQ Ipswich student Roshan Seth and donor said it was a simple way to help.

"Donating blood is simple, rewarding and really does make you feel good... it's some time out for a great cause,” he said.

The Ipswich Donor Centre is closed on Good Friday and Anzac Day but open on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

The centre is open 7.30am-1.03pm Monday, Friday and Saturday and 12pm-7.30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To donate, call 13 14 95, visit www.donateblood.com.au or download the new Donate Blood app.