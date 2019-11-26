Menu
DRUNK DASH: One man was caught drink driving just as he arrived home. Photo Lou O'Brien
Done for drunk driving on his own doorstep

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
HE MAY have thought he managed to dodge the law but, as he was climbing out of the driver seat, Pao Kapo’s plan was foiled.

Police turned into Kapo’s driveway just before midnight on September 29, when they dropped a drunk man home in Upper Tenthill.

Moments later, Kapo pulled into the driveway behind police and got out of his car.

Unluckily for the 31-year-old, police recognised him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court Kapo had been spotted drinking earlier on at the Royal Hotel.

Police tested Kapo’s blood alcohol level and confirmed he was over the general limit at 0.070.

“He said he had been drinking between 1pm and 7.30pm,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Pleading guilty to drink driving, Kapo was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.

