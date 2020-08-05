Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
Crime

Donations from dead mum stolen from charity

Ali Kuchel
5th Aug 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has had to investigate the theft of donations he made to a charity from his late mother's estate.

A witness told police they saw a woman removing donated items from the Toogoolawah Red Cross on Sunday.

The woman, a 53-year-old from Toogoolawah, allegedly loaded the front seat of her car and trunk with the household items.

Senior Sergeant John Cumner said he donated the goods to the Red Cross.

"In a unique set of circumstances, the property taken was actually donated by myself from my mother's deceased estate," Senior Sergeant Cumner said.

He said the alleged thief was known to police.

Footage of the offence was captured on Somerset Regional Council's CCTV system.

The woman was also issued a separate notice to appear for allegedly driving a vehicle at Morayfield while adversely affected by a dangerous drug.

The woman will appear before Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks red cross toogoolawah police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local franchisee gives community group a helping hand

        premium_icon Local franchisee gives community group a helping hand

        News Local community group doing it tough gets an unexpected helping hand.

        Drunk army soldier ‘can’t remember’ getting into car

        premium_icon Drunk army soldier ‘can’t remember’ getting into car

        News An ADF member could face discharge after blowing three times the limit

        Winning Ipswich halfback enjoys support in higher league

        premium_icon Winning Ipswich halfback enjoys support in higher league

        Sport Apart from learning more from established co-captains, the rising footballer...

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        premium_icon Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Vulnerable kids taken from bad situations and put in even worse ones