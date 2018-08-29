Donations flowing for family of eight after house fire
A FAMILY of six boys who lost everything when their home burned down needs a hand to get back on their feet.
Children Issack, eight months, Levi, 18 months, Bentley, 3, Elijah, 6, Dakota, 8 and Kaiden, 10, parents Laura and Lincoln and pop Ray Dobe are homeless after a fire ripped through their house at Lanefield on Monday.
READ MORE: How family with six sons escaped house fire
The family escaped uninjured but all their possessions, including their family car, are gone.
They need baby supplies, toys for the children and eventually furniture to fill their new home.
To donate see gofundme.com/33c6d-family-lost-everything.