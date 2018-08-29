Menu
Children Issack, eight months, Levi, 18 months, Bentley, 3, Elijah, 6, Dakota, 8 amd Kaiden, 10. Contributed
Community

Donations flowing for family of eight after house fire

Emma Clarke
by
29th Aug 2018 8:16 AM

A FAMILY of six boys who lost everything when their home burned down needs a hand to get back on their feet.

Children Issack, eight months, Levi, 18 months, Bentley, 3, Elijah, 6, Dakota, 8 and Kaiden, 10, parents Laura and Lincoln and pop Ray Dobe are homeless after a fire ripped through their house at Lanefield on Monday.

READ MORE: How family with six sons escaped house fire

The family escaped uninjured but all their possessions, including their family car, are gone.

Ray Dobe also lived at the home. Contributed

They need baby supplies, toys for the children and eventually furniture to fill their new home.

To donate see gofundme.com/33c6d-family-lost-everything.

Laura Dobe, Lincoln Spall and their six sons lost everything in a house fire at Lanefield on Monday. Rob Williams
A fire at Lanefield on Monday.

