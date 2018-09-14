Donation goes to Ipswich's most needy

A DONATION to support organisation Shell's Team Cupcake will mean it can continue to assist Ipswich residents who slip under the radar for a helping hand.

The $2500 boost is all part of the Queensland Times QT Club, which apart from offering local businesses a one-stop marketing plan, gives members the chance to choose an Ipswich charity or non-profit organisation to receive a donation in their name.

As a member of the QT Club, Ruthie Farrar from Battery World chose Shell's Team Cupcake to receive the $2500 gift.

The local non-profit organisation has operated for many years and has helped hundreds of people affected by cancer.

President Janette Czernia said the money would allow Team Cupcake to change the lives of people across the city.

"This generous donation from the QT Club will provide essential financial assistance for at least five Ipswich men and women with cancer and their families,” she said.

"Our most recent referral is for an elderly gentleman who is recently widowed, and who urgently requires a medical alarm to ensure his safety at home. With these funds donated thanks to Battery World and the Queensland Times, we can supply the alarm immediately.”

You can read more about the work Team Cupcake does in a special feature in the QT Magazine, free with your QT on Saturday, September 22.

