Kevin Rose, Ron Bell, Richard Horne with Aunty Faye and her new mobility scooter.
Donation brings Yuggera elder to tears

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@qt.com.au
18th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A GENEROUS donation of a mobility scooter has brought a much loved and respected Yuggera elder to tears.

Aunty Faye Carr couldn’t believe her eyes when Ipswich North Rotary Club showed up at her doorstep with a near new scooter to give her back some freedom and independence.

Ipswich North Rotary Club president Kevin Rose said Aunty Faye had been doing her best to get around on her own.

“Someone like Aunty Faye, she’s been struggling to get to the shops and her husband has been too,” he said.

“That’s what rotary is all about, we do things for the community.”

Aunty Faye said she was overwhelmed with the generosity.

“I won’t have to rely on my daughters and son, I can just go,” she said.

“I used to walk down there, but its getting too hard. It takes forever to get home. I still can’t believe it.

“I’m so grateful. We’re going to get a little shed for it.”

The Yuggera elder has devoted her life to helping Indigenous families where she can. She spent 14 years working at the Ipswich Legal Service and was instrumental in starting up a breakfast program for Indigenous students at Bundamba State Secondary College.

Aunty Faye was announced as the 2017 NAIDOC Female Elder of the Year. She was also named the Ipswich Citizen of the Year in 2016.

