Donation brings organisation closer to goal

GOODNA Street Life has been given a boost after an Ipswich bank branch donated $500 to the charity as part of a nationwide community donation program.

Commonwealth Bank's Goodna branch team voted to support the great work of the program. Goodna Street Life is a local charity started in 2015 to establish a local shelter for the homeless and people forced onto the streets

It is working to open a rehab centre that will offer low-cost meals to the homeless and offer a place for people to wash and shower. It is planning to use this donation to fund a very specific vending machine that offers personal items and some meals for people with specially supplied access cards.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to support Goodna Street Life," Jason Ng, Commonwealth Bank Goodna Branch manager said.

"In particular, we know they are fundraising to try and open a rehabilitation centre in Ipswich, so it's great to be able to give back and support this work."

Commonwealth Bank has pledged to donate $500,000 nationally to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities in which we live and work. Each Commonwealth Bank branch has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.