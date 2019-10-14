Donation boost in form of water, clothes for charity

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe from Westside Community Care with donations he will hand out to struggling families in the community.

A CHARITY organisation that makes up about 23,000 food parcels for struggling families from the Greater Springfield region and Brisbane's western suburbs has received an extra boost with a truckload of donations being dropped off.

Westside Community Care in Springfield received more than 2000 cans of drinking water from Wallaby Water, as well as hundreds of new clothes, shoes, nappies and blankets from the national online charity GIVIT.

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe said families were doing it tough in the current economic climate, which meant he had seen an increase in the number of people walking through the doors asking for assistance.

"Lots of people in the community are weighed down with financial stress arising from unemployment, relationship breakdowns, tragic circumstances and issues, sapping life from families," he said.

"Our food parcels and other methods of support makes a significant difference to many families in the community.

"We do 1000 large parcels, 2000 emergency grocery packs and 20,000 bread, fruit and veggie packs annually."

Mr Cutcliffe said he was able to help feed the needy with help from organisations like GIVIT and Foodbank.

"Twenty-two years ago, we started picking up bread from local bakeries and distributed it around the community to struggling families," he said.

"A few years later we joined with Foodbank and gained access to further grocery items.

"Recently we partnered with Secondbite and GIVIT and this has further multiplied the size and number of food parcels we have been able to provide.

"Working with GIVIT is a powerful way of partnering generous donations and kind-hearted people with those who need them most.

"GIVIT has been an amazing godsend."

Westside Community Care is located at 389 Old Logan Rd, Springfield. Phone 3818 0921.