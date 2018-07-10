Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HANDS: The Springfield Yarners Group members Chris Heberlein, Muriel Harvey, Phyllis Lencz, Eleanor Trohear and Heather Russell with Dr Nicole Todd (third from right) and DVAC's Annie (right).
HELPING HANDS: The Springfield Yarners Group members Chris Heberlein, Muriel Harvey, Phyllis Lencz, Eleanor Trohear and Heather Russell with Dr Nicole Todd (third from right) and DVAC's Annie (right). Carly Morrissey
Health

Donated strips will improve the lives of 65 women

Carly Morrissey
by
10th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY not take them long to knit a strip of yarn, but the Springfield Yarners Group are changing the lives of women and children fleeing domestic violence for the better.

This year the group has handed over 65 hand-made blankets to the Domestic Violence Action Group.

University of Southern Queensland lecturer Dr Nicole Todd has been organising the donations for the past 12 years.

Dr Todd gets knitted strips donated from the community and the yarners knit them together to make blankets throughout the year.

"I don't get to meet the people who donate strips, but I'd like to thank them," Dr Todd said.

She said the blankets were a way the community could show they cared about domestic violence victims.

The blankets are donated to women in need through DVAC and emergency relief packs.

DVAC Community Development Worker Annie (last name omitted) said the donations were greatly appreciated.

"It's a gesture of support and really valued by the women and children that we work with," Annie said.

Heather Russell is one of the volunteers and said she didn't mind knitting the blankets. "It's very relaxing," she said. "And it's for a good cause."

How to donate:

Cast on 45 stitches using 8 ply acrylic yarn and 4mm needles.

Use garter stitch or knit every row until the strip measures 1.5m.

Six strips make one blanket.

Yarn donations also welcome.

Email nicole.todd@usq.edu.au

blankets domestic violence awareness dvac knitting group usq springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillors given six weeks to clean out offices

    premium_icon Councillors given six weeks to clean out offices

    Council News Mr Hinchliffe has also withdrawn his show-cause notices, rendering the council’s Supreme Court challenge lifeless.

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:05 AM
    NZ exile for Ipswich 'pastor'

    premium_icon NZ exile for Ipswich 'pastor'

    News Kiwi man facing deportation

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
    Call for action on 'Russian roulette' section of highway

    premium_icon Call for action on 'Russian roulette' section of highway

    News Cemetery intersection putting lives at risk

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
    Dad set free but warned to stay away from drugs

    premium_icon Dad set free but warned to stay away from drugs

    Crime A rare $2000 bike reported stolen was spotted at his house

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:02 AM

    Local Partners