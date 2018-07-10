Donated strips will improve the lives of 65 women

HELPING HANDS: The Springfield Yarners Group members Chris Heberlein, Muriel Harvey, Phyllis Lencz, Eleanor Trohear and Heather Russell with Dr Nicole Todd (third from right) and DVAC's Annie (right).

HELPING HANDS: The Springfield Yarners Group members Chris Heberlein, Muriel Harvey, Phyllis Lencz, Eleanor Trohear and Heather Russell with Dr Nicole Todd (third from right) and DVAC's Annie (right). Carly Morrissey

IT MAY not take them long to knit a strip of yarn, but the Springfield Yarners Group are changing the lives of women and children fleeing domestic violence for the better.

This year the group has handed over 65 hand-made blankets to the Domestic Violence Action Group.

University of Southern Queensland lecturer Dr Nicole Todd has been organising the donations for the past 12 years.

Dr Todd gets knitted strips donated from the community and the yarners knit them together to make blankets throughout the year.

"I don't get to meet the people who donate strips, but I'd like to thank them," Dr Todd said.

She said the blankets were a way the community could show they cared about domestic violence victims.

The blankets are donated to women in need through DVAC and emergency relief packs.

DVAC Community Development Worker Annie (last name omitted) said the donations were greatly appreciated.

"It's a gesture of support and really valued by the women and children that we work with," Annie said.

Heather Russell is one of the volunteers and said she didn't mind knitting the blankets. "It's very relaxing," she said. "And it's for a good cause."

How to donate:

Cast on 45 stitches using 8 ply acrylic yarn and 4mm needles.

Use garter stitch or knit every row until the strip measures 1.5m.

Six strips make one blanket.

Yarn donations also welcome.

Email nicole.todd@usq.edu.au