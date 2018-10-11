Donate non-perishable items to help fight hunger in Qld

DONATE TODAY: Craig Moffatt, Booval Fair centre manager, Brad Sharp, manager of Woolworths and Tracy Mortensen, 2IC at Big W are urging shoppers to donate to the appeal.

DONATE TODAY: Craig Moffatt, Booval Fair centre manager, Brad Sharp, manager of Woolworths and Tracy Mortensen, 2IC at Big W are urging shoppers to donate to the appeal. Cordell Richardson

YOU can help families who need a hand to put food on the table this Christmas by purchasing a few extra non-perishable items and dropping them off at Foodbank collection points at two Ipswich shopping centres.

Donation boxes have been set up outside supermarkets in Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza, encouraging people to drop off items such as a extra packet of pasta or a cereal box in the lead up to the festive season.

Foodbank will then distribute the items to more than 300 charity and welfare organisations in Queensland to provide to those who need it the most. Every week in Queensland, more than 100,00 people rely on assistance from Foodbank Queensland, with a third of those being children.

Foodbank Queensland's CEO, Michael Rose, is hoping people will open their hearts to help families who are struggling.

"It provides an invaluable boost of much needed products for the many Queenslanders who require food assistance and is another step towards our vision of a Queensland without hunger," Mr Rose said.

Booval Fair centre manager Craig Moffatt said their collection point would greatly help meet the increased demand that Foodbank experiences over Christmas.

"It helps over 100,000 families fed per week. What we try and contribute to is a very small part of the overall scheme. If we can help and assist those 100,000, that goes a long way in not only supporting our local community, but the campaign in general," he said.