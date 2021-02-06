Donald Trump’s bitter revenge plot

With the former president’s trial just days away, Trump is said to be already planning a revenge campaign targeting those who voted for his impeachment.

With the former president’s trial just days away, Trump is said to be already planning a revenge campaign targeting those who voted for his impeachment.

Unfazed by his second impeachment trial - which is just days away - Donald Trump is said to be planning to settle the score with those Republican legislators who voted against him.

Once the Senate impeachment trial concludes, strategists at Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago private resort have been planning potential trips to campaign against GOP politicians who voted in support of his removal from office, according to Business Insider.

"I'm sure he wants to get out a roulette wheel with all their faces on it," a Republican in Trump's inner circle reportedly told the publication.

RELATED: The key sign that Trump will be acquitted

The former president is currently keeping a low profile, after vacating the White House on January 20.

The House Democrats are in the midst of preparing their case against Mr Trump, alleging he was directly responsibly for the January 6 Capitol riots.

A rally earlier that day, at which Mr Trump invited his followers "to walk down to the Capitol", is being cited by some as evidence of incitement.

Trump refused a challenge from Democrats on Thursday to testify at the Senate impeachment trial proceedings, that will begin on February 9.

Some argue Trump should actually avoid the public eye for a while longer, saying such a campaign could divide the party further.

"Trump would do best for himself and the party by laying low for a few years," Mike DuHaime, a longtime Republican strategist, told the Daily Mail.

If Trump does go on tour again, sources have said that he is expected to target the ten House Republicans who voted in favour of his impeachment on January 13.

He's also been keeping a close eye on any Republican senators that cross him.

RELATED: Hidden motive behind drastic move in Trump impeachment

Speaking to Business Insider, a source close to Trump argued that perhaps it was too soon for a comeback tour.

"Even he recognises that we have Trump fatigue," said the Republican close to Trump.

"Even he knows that you can get overexposed, and he wore the electorate out. And that was part of the problem. He clearly wore the country out with his behaviour between the election and the inauguration."

News of the former president's targeted campaign come as he impeachment trial looms.

With the trial set to kick off in the US Senate on Tuesday, Mr Trump's political future hangs in the balance.

If convicted, Mr Trump could also be barred from running for office again, ending any prospect of him reclaiming his old job four years from now.

Mr Trump will be represented by lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor, who took the gig just a week ago after the former president's previous legal team quit.

The trial will take place in the Senate, with 100 US senators acting as its jurors.

It will go ahead despite the fact that Trump has already been ousted from the White House, on the grounds that he may be found guilty and if so, there will be an additional vote to disqualify him from seeking office again.

Originally published as Donald Trump's bitter revenge plot