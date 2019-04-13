Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump weighs is on relocating immigrants Picture: AFP
Donald Trump weighs is on relocating immigrants Picture: AFP
Politics

Trump plans ‘payback’ for Dems

by AP
13th Apr 2019 3:00 PM

US President Donald Trump is giving "strong considerations" to the idea of releasing undocumented migrants into cities run by opposition Democrats who have instituted immigrant-friendly policies.

There are some 11 million estimated undocumented migrants in the US.

The Washington Post reported the idea, as initially floated, was to release immigrants already in detention into so-called sanctuary cities.

Sanctuary cities are local jurisdictions that refrain from co-operating with federal immigration authorities to detain undocumented immigrants for possible deportation.

Those localities argue that it is not their responsibility to help enforce federal immigration laws and that doing so could hinder policing efforts within communities.

"Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

The threat is the latest salvo from the president on immigration, as he seeks to tighten borders and crack down on new arrivals, part of a policy that includes building a wall on the southern border.

Last month, he warned Mexico that he was imminently planning to shut the shared border, but later backed away from the idea.

It is unclear whether the president could legally or logistically carry out the plan. The sanctuary cities do not adhere to federal regulations on immigration.

More Stories

democrats donald trump migrants politics

Top Stories

    Police charge man after amber alert

    premium_icon Police charge man after amber alert

    News Police have charged a man who was subject to an amber alert yesterday afternoon.

    • 13th Apr 2019 1:31 PM
    'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

    premium_icon 'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

    Opinion It turned out their suspicions were more than justified

    Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    premium_icon Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    News Jets CEO talks about club spirit and his future plans

    10 things to do this Ipswich Festival weekend

    10 things to do this Ipswich Festival weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city on Saturday and Sunday