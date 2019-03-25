Donald Trump witch hunt has blown up

The Deep State attempt by Democrat loyalists to have President Donald Trump sacked has failed. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Deep State attempt by Democrat loyalists to have President Donald Trump sacked has failed. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The greatest Fake News story of this century just blew up. It's official: no, Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to steal the election to become US president.

The Deep State attempt by Democrat loyalists to have Trump sacked has failed.

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller last Friday delivered his report after 22 months of digging and recommended no further indictments. Specifically, there will be none against Trump or any officials for colluding with Russia to hack into the emails of Democrat rival Hillary Clinton, or otherwise influence the election.

The only people indicted so far have been Russian agents accused of election meddling, and Trump officials caught lying or fiddling their taxes. Nothing collusion-related.

The report has not yet been released, so Mueller's reasons are not publicly known.

But thus ends - or should - the Fake News story the media and the Democrats peddled frantically, badly damaging and distracting Trump's administration and his legitimacy. It is now time to switch focus to how this vicious witch hunt got so far.

Why did the FBI peddle a now-discredited dirt file on Trump which had actually been paid for by the Clinton team, and suggested Trump was blackmailed over his alleged use of Russian prostitutes?

Why did FBI acting boss Andrew McCabe, since sacked, then persuade the deputy Attorney General to put Mueller on Trump's tail?

And what of McCabe's admission that he'd discussed with other officials whether Trump could be replaced in what renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz calls "clearly an attempt at a coup"?

Mueller even had to fire a senior investigator caught texting that "we'll stop" Trump.

All this is shocking enough, but then there's the media's squalid role, best summed up by the Washington Post's infamous headline: "Here are 18 reasons Trump could be a Russian asset."

In Australia, our ABC aggressively pushed this conspiracy theory, not least through a 10-month series which flung around words like "treasonous", and drooled: "Will (Trump) be impeached, pardoned, arrested, take a deal, or exonerated?"

The ABC's flagship Four Corners program ran a three-part series into what it crazily billed "the story of the century", trashing "members of Donald Trump's team accused of being compromised by Russia".

But now we know. No collusion - or certainly none meriting an indictment.

No wonder the media Left was on mute last weekend.

It has been shamed.

