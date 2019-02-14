Trump splashes out for golf

It’s no secret US President Donald Trump loves a game of golf. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has splashed out $50,000 ($A70,500) to install a new room-sized golf simulator at the White House.

Paid for out of his own pocket, it replaces a less sophisticated version installed during the Obama administration.

Trump, who owns more than a dozen golf courses, is an avid golfer. But the purchase comes with an irony given his attitude toward his presidential predecessor's golfing habits.

Simulators allow golfers to play virtual rounds at famous courses from around the world.

Trump's new simulator was installed sometime over the past few weeks in a room in the White House residence, the Washington Post reported, citing an administration official.

The Post suggests the simulator could have been made by TrackMan, a Danish company that says it has made simulators for Trump's courses in Florida, Virginia and Scotland.

Donald Trump spends more time playing golf than his predecessor. Picture: David Moir

According to the company's website, players can virtually play famous courses such as Innisbrook, Muirfield Village, Albany, PGA National, and the St Andrews Links courses.

But as CNN noted, before Trump became president, he was not shy in criticising Obama for his time out on the green.

"Pres Obama is not busy talking to Congress about Syria..he is playing golf ...go figure," Trump tweeted in 2013, CNN reported.

In 2014, Trump said: "Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals."

And during the Louisiana floods that killed 13 people in 2016, the former reality TV star hit out at Obama: "President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late."

While as a presidential candidate Trump said he would have to give up his favourite game if he led the nation, that hasn't appeared to be the case.

Trump was critical of Barack Obama for playing golf while president. Picture: AP

In January, the Washington Post calculated he had played one game of golf every 5.4 days, far more often than Obama, who played once every 8.8 days.

"If I win I may never see my property. I may never see these places again," Trump said in 2016, according to CNN.

"But because I'm going to be working for you, I'm not going to have time to go golfing, believe me. Believe me. Believe me, folks."

Trump has also faced presidential productivity questions around "executive time". A leaked report showed it made up 60 per cent of his day.

Earlier this month, the President played at Trump National Jupiter in Florida with golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

After the round, Trump took to Twitter to compliment Nicklaus and Woods' game.

"Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again!" Trump tweeted.

"Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other."

Other presidents have installed practice golf greens at the White House: President Dwight Eisenhower installed a putting green in 1954, and President Bill Clinton had the green moved to a new position outside the West Wing during his presidency.

This is an edited version of a story that originally appeared on Fox News and is republished with permission.