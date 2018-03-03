Trump in Twitter war with ‘Alex’ Baldwin

A feud between the president and Baldwin has renewed a twitter spat.

US President Donald Trump woke up with "Alex" Baldwin on his mind.

Mr Trump took to Twitter early on Friday morning US time to shoot off a tweet attacking the actor for his portrayal of the US President on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin had said on Thursday in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it was "agony" to play Mr Trump.

"Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't," Baldwin said.

Mr Trump was not amused, and let his 48 million Twitter followers know it. Unfortunately, Mr Trump's spelling was not so crash hot so early in the morning.

He tweeted about Baldwin's "dieing" career and misspelled his name as "Alex." It's unclear if Mr Trump was being sarcastic.

Baldwin quickly responded saying he intends to continue playing Mr Trump on Saturday Night Live through Trump's "impeachment hearings" and "resignation speech."

"Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago," Baldwin tweeted. "You know. The Good Stuff. That we've all been waiting for."

Baldwin also tweeted that he was "Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library" and suggested that it would contain a live Twitter feed and "a little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars."

In a third tweet, he asked that first lady Melania Trump stop calling him to ask for tickets to Saturday Night Live.

In The Hollywood Reporter interview, Baldwin also said he was working on a project "to get rid of" Mr Trump (the president, not the character), saying, "My wife and I agreed that we're gonna give it everything we have. And then if, God forbid, he wins again in 2020, I'm wondering can I host a game show in Spain."

Baldwin has been a staple on SNL since Mr Trump began his presidential push.

He won an Emmy in 2017 for his portrayal of trump on the show.

The actor will be debuting a talk show on US TV after the Oscars this Sunday.