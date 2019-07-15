Menu
PYJAMA PARTY: Tracey Tienan, Reegan Johnston, Ebony Jackson and Noah Atley ahead of Limelight's Big Kids Pyjama Party Screening of Th e Lion King.
News

Don your best jim-jams for epic Disney party

Ashleigh Howarth
by
15th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S acceptable to lounge around at home in your pyjamas and watch movies, but what about out in public?

This Friday night you can be extra comfortable in your favourite sleepwear while watching Disney's The Lion King on the big screen at Limelight Cinemas for its Big Kids Pyjama Party.

After reading a story in the Ipswich Advertiser about the Pyjama Foundation calling for businesses to sign up for the upcoming Pjyama Day, Limelight jumped at the chance to help.

"We are encouraging people to come along to our pyjama party and bring along your favourite teddy," Limelight marketing and events manager Roshon Georgas said.

 

Reegan Johnston and Tracey Tienan ahead of Limelight's Big Kids Pyjama Party Screening of The Lion King.
"There has been a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding the new Lion King movie being released, so we thought why not make a special event for this and help out a worthy cause at the same time.

"The Pyjama Foundation is such a great organisation, and we are happy to help them continue the work they do."

The Pyjama Foundation helps children in foster care change the direction of their lives with learning, life skills and confidence.

The Big Kids Pyjama Party will begin with Disney karaoke at 7pm.

Tickets $12.50 and $10.50.

Book at limelightcinemas. com.au/ipswich/feature/ lion-king-pyjama-party/

Ipswich Advertiser

