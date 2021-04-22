Domino’s touching move for slain mum

More than two dozen Domino’s stores are fundraising for the family of a mother of three who was allegedly killed by her former husband.



Thousands of Gold Coast residents and visitors are being encouraged to order a Domino's pizza in a "doughraiser" to help raise funds for the family of a mother of three allegedly killed by her former husband.

Kelly Wilkinson, 27, was found dead in her Arundel backyard on Monday. Police have since charged Brian Johnston - who remains in an induced coma - with her murder as well as breach of bail.

Brian Johnston has been charged with the murder of his former wife Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook

It's understood the former couple's three children were home at the time of the horrific offence, in which Ms Wilkinson was allegedly set alight.

Kelly Wilkinson was allegedly murdered by her former husband.

The crime has rocked the Gold Coast community, prompting Domino's franchisee Thomas Walker, who has nine stores in the city, to encourage pizza lovers to take up his fundraising offer.

"I can't even fathom what the Wilkinson family is going through right now and want to do everything I can to help," he wrote on social media.

"I've had a chat to some of the neighbouring Domino's franchisees all the way from Ormeau to Tweed Heads, and they have all agreed to try and raise as much money for the family as possible.

"Next Wednesday, we will be holding a 'doughraiser' across 26 stores to raise some much needed funds for the family.

"Domino's head office will also be matching the amount raised dollar for dollar … I would appreciate any support you can offer to help raise awareness and much-needed funds for the Wilkinson family."

At least 26 Dominos stores on the Gold Coast will be participating in a fundraising drive to support the family of Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Stores participating in the April 28 fundraiser include: Ashmore, Biggera Waters, Broadbeach, Coolangatta, Coomera East, Crestwood Plaza, Hope Island, Mermaid Beach, Miami, Mudgeerable, Nerang, Oxenford, Pacific Pines, Palm Beach, Rpbina, Runaway Bay, Southport, Surfers Paradise, Surfers Paradise South, Tugun, Tweed Heads, West Burleigh, Westfield Helensvale, Upper Coomera, Pimpama and Ormeau.

