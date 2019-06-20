Domino's to raise some dough for local footy club

Domino's franchisee Morgan Wilkins is holding a fundraiser to raise money for the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union Club. Pictured with player Tafito Ahki, sponsorship coordinator Nathan Ferrier and player Henry Segi.

Domino's franchisee Morgan Wilkins is holding a fundraiser to raise money for the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union Club. Pictured with player Tafito Ahki, sponsorship coordinator Nathan Ferrier and player Henry Segi. Rob Williams

Domino's Springfield, Springfield Central, Redbank Plains and Goodna are set to fire up their ovens to raise some much-needed dough for the Hawks Springfield Lakes Rugby Union Club.

On Saturday 22 June 2019, the stores will host a 'Doughraiser' and donate $1 from every pizza sold between 4-8pm.

Local Ipswich franchisee Morgan Wilkins said the funds raised will help send players to the Queensland Junior Rugby State Championships.

"We love giving back to the communities in which we operate, and we're excited to do our bit to raise much-needed funds for the local football club,” he said.

"We encourage all of our customers to come down, grab some pizzas and know that the funds raised are going to a great cause.”

With State of Origin Game 2 the following night, it's set to be a big weekend for these stores.

During Origin Game 1, Domino's Redbank Plains made an average of 282 pizzas every half hour - making it one of the top 10 busiest Domino's stores across Queensland and New South Wales that night.

"Pizza is the ultimate sharing meal and there's something on our menu for everyone, so it makes sense that Domino's is a popular choice on Origin night,” Mr Wilkins said.

"Our teams always look forward to game nights because there's an electric atmosphere in-store, with everyone working together to handle the rush and feed hungry footy fans.

"Getting hundreds of pizzas out the door in a short period of time is all about preparation; not cutting corners or driving quickly.

"At Domino's, we say, 'the hustle is on our feet, not on the street' and safety is always our number one priority.”