Domino’s store expands services to growing Redbank Plains

Multi-franchisee Morgan Wilkins opens his fifth store in the Ipswich area.

Multi-franchisee Morgan Wilkins opens his fifth store in the Ipswich area.

THE opportunity to better serve the Redbank Plains community with some piping hot pizza has resulted in a new store for the area.

Located at Eden’s Crossing, the site is now the fifth location to be owned by multi-franchisees Morgan Wilkins and Thomas Walker.

Monday proved a busy first day of operation for the team, swamped by online orders from residents keen to support the new business.

Mr Wilkins said it was with great pride the store could create jobs for about 30 new staff amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 20 of those positions remain available for those eager to join the ranks.

“As a local business owner, I understand it is a privilege to be able to operate and safely feed those in the community during this time,” Mr Wilkins said.

“I’m very excited about the opening of our fifth store in the local area, and know I am lucky to be expanding our business during this challenging time.”

Mr Wilkins first cut his teeth with Domino’s back in 2000, quickly discovering a passion for the brand.

It was at the tender age of 14 in which his business partner Mr Walker first joined the business.

The duo now has stores at Springfield, Springfield Orion, Goodna and Redbank Plains.

“As a small-business owner who started their long and fulfilling career in pizza as a teenager, I am passionate about giving back to the local communities in which we operate, and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do so at this time,” Mr Walker said.

READ MORE: Plans to extend shopping centre, add new gym

READ MORE: City’s top sporting dynasties showcase multiple talents

Team member Charity enjoys the bike delivery service.

“The Eden’s Crossing community is already so welcoming, and I can’t wait to return that support.”

A bonus for junior employees is the chance to take part in the bike delivery service – a key focus for the store.

“We would love for you to join our team as a delivery expert or in-store team member helping to make, bake and take piping hot pizzas using Domino’s Zero Contact Pick Up or Delivery method.”

“We encourage any local Eden’s Crossing groups, schools, sports clubs and charities to reach out about sponsorship and fundraising opportunities. We would love to hear how we could help.”

Contact the store on (07) 3201 9620 or visit it at 7/7001 Sunbird Dr, Redbank Plains.