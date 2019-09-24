Get in my tummy! Domino’s new job is a carb lover’s dream

Safe to say Domino's new job ad is every carb lovers dream.

Domino's has just put up an ad on LinkedIn that could very well be the world's best foodie job - and every carb lover's dream.

But if you think it's got to do with pizza, think again.

The American chain is after a chief garlic bread taste tester to spend the day at its Australian headquarters in Brisbane and get paid to … eat garlic bread.

The only downside is garlic breathe, but if you can handle people avoiding you all day in the name of free food (and getting paid for it), then you best apply now as they expect to be inundated with applications.

"We are expecting a lot of interest especially given it's open to anyone in Australia and includes domestic flights to and from Domino's HQ," Domino's culinary innovation and development chef Michael Treacy said.

The successful applicant will work alongside Mr Treacy to sample top-secret products for one day. You will also get paid $30/hour (7.5 hours) with pizza lunch included as part of the "job".

The job description explains the ideal candidate must understand the perfect "crunch to softness" ratio, has never met a carb they didn't like and is passionate about food, innovation and having fun.

Domino's is after a chief garlic bread taster. They’re even willing to cover the cost of return flights if you don’t live in Brisbane — the location of its headquarters.

They also require a minimum of five years' experience in garlic bread consumption.

It's a big deal for Domino's to find the perfect candidate because, after all, they'll be dealing with their world-famous garlic bread, a staple on the menu.

Last year, Domino's sold almost 42,000 garlic breads on National Garlic Day in Australia alone.

The pizza chain now wants to recruit a passionate garlic bread enthusiast to learn more about what makes perfect garlicky goodness.

"This is a paid position and a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes of Domino's innovative food development process and get a sneak peek at some of the exciting new menu items on the horizon," Mr Treacy said.

It's also the first Domino's has advertised a role like this.

To apply candidates must complete a survey and submit either a 30-second video or 200 words on why they should be Domino's chief garlic bread taste tester.

Good luck, and perhaps just stay clear of people for a while if you're the successful candidate.