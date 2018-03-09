The suburb Domino’s won’t deliver to

AN AUSSIE suburb has been placed firmly on Domino's naughty step after groups of young people reportedly threw rocks at the pizza giant's delivery cars.

In Bunbury, 170km south of Perth, pizza-lovers in the suburb of Withers will now have to travel to the local branch to pick up their pizza after management made the decision to prioritise driver safety earlier this week.

A spokeswoman for Domino's said 10 streets were affected by the boycott which was implemented after a team member had their car window broken by a rock.

Customers will now have to travel to the shop for their pizza. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

"The safety of our team members is our highest priority and, after several incidents of anti-social behaviour in which cars were damaged, Domino's Bunbury has temporarily stopped deliveries to some areas of Withers," a spokesperson said.

However, Withers residents are being offered discounted pizzas if they pick-up their own meals during the delivery boycott.

"Domino's understands this decision is disappointing to our local customers and we thank them for their understanding," a spokesperson said.

"Domino's will work closely with the local police and looks forward to recommencing deliveries in the near future.

"Domino's Bunbury will provide discounted pick-up meals for Withers residents unable to receive deliveries until this occurs."

The company says it will recommence deliveries in the near future. Picture: Paul Miller

According to Perth Now, the suburb has become the focus of local police in recent years, with CCTV cameras being installed and an action group formed to help curb crime in the area.

Attacks on delivery drivers have also been an area of concern for local police in the suburb and WA Police have worked with a number of chains to help keep their workers safe.

According to local media, a 20-year-old fast food delivery driver was threatened with a machete just last year.

Three men drove off in his car, which was later found torched in an Armdale Park.