Domestic violence order 'had no effect' on stalking victim

A WOMAN who was held hostage, stalked and assaulted at the hands of her violent drug-addicted partner has told a judge not to bother extending a domestic violence order against him.

The Ipswich woman said she had no intention to apply to extend the protection order against her ex-partner or get a restraining order after he was released from jail because existing orders did nothing to protect her.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, breached a domestic violence order when he held her hostage in his car overnight in November - crimes he was jailed for in Ipswich District Court on Tuesday. The order with strict conditions stipulating he was not to go within 20 metres of the woman will expire in August next year and was in place when stalked her and threatened to "flog" her grandfather.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said the woman was "frustrated" previous domestic violence orders did nothing to protect her.

"She doesn't want to seek a restraining order or extend the domestic violence order and it's a great frustration for her," Mr Jackson said. "The police had information they could have acted on and didn't.

"In her experience it has had no practical effect on her everyday life and she feels an additional order will be wholly and entirely ineffective." The order was put in place after the 36-year-old punched her in the face and fractured her eye socket, later calling police to tell them he was worried about her.

He admitted to police he "punched her in the mouth a couple of times and clocked her in the eye".

During a separate incident, the man and the woman fought at their home before he drove her to Redbank Plaza and ordered she withdraw cash form her account. When she tried to escape the car, he grabbed her arms and legs and pulled her back inside.

The pair spent the night in the car at White Rock Conservation Park, when the man twice told her to hide on the back seat when police were patrolling the area.

She later told police she had "no more fight in her".

For a week after the incident the man stalked the woman, sending her 65 text messages in 11 days and threatening to "flog" her grandfather.

The man pleaded guilty to one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm and stalking along with a string of summary offences.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment with parole eligibility on July 26, 2018.

Judge Dennis Lynch declared 254 days pre-sentence custody and disqualified his licence for 12 months.

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800737732.