Domestic violence left victim scared to leave her home

The woman was punched up to 10 times in the face, head and body by her partner. Pixabay

A LANDSCAPER from South Mackay with a history of domestic violence will be out of prison by the new year after brutally attacking his latest girlfriend.

Willie Terence Ishmail, 33, breached a domestic violence order on July 1, when he punched his then-partner in the face, head and body up to 10 times.

Ishmail fronted Mackay Magistrates Court via videolink from prison on December 19, pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and contravening the court order.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer summed up submissions by prosecutor Bernhard Berger and defence barrister Phillip Moore.

He said Ishmail was at the victim's home "and both of you had been drinking throughout the night".

An argument broke out after Ishmail expressed his desire to "return to a previous girlfriend", Mr Dwyer said.

Later that night, the victim went into another room to answer a call from her mother and Ishmail followed.

"She has told you to go away. You refused and yelled at her ... ," Mr Dwyer said.

"The aggrieved has then returned to her bedroom, grabbed some of your clothes and placed them in a bag and told you that you needed to leave.

"You followed her to the bathroom and struck the aggrieved three times to her head. Whilst you were doing this you were swearing at the aggrieved and saying 'you ugly, dumb b----, you stupid 's---'."

Escaping into the kitchen, the woman was soon on the receiving end of another beating.

" ... you have then punched her a further six or seven times in the head, ribs and face. A short time later you have walked into the living room, picked up the television and thrown it onto the floor," Mr Dwyer said.

When Ishmail walked outside the victim locked the door and phoned police for help.

Attending officers noticed the woman "had sustained facial injuries, including swelling and a minor contusion to the lip".

"The aggrieved seemed visibly upset and was fearful for her safety due to your aggression and violent behaviour," Mr Dwyer said.

Paramedics provided treatment, but the victim did not want to be taken to hospital "because she had the care of her young son".

Police found Ishmail, who was "extremely intoxicated", nearby and he was arrested.

Mr Dwyer said the woman "kept replaying in her head" the attack and was "afraid this might happen again".

"When she leaves the house she feels frightened and anxious. She thinks that if she leaves the house her safety is at risk because you will confront her," he said.

The court was told Ishmail's record included a prior domestic violence order breach, in which he punched a different partner in the face twice.

Ishmail was still on a suspended sentence for that offence when he attacked his partner on July 1.

Mr Moore had told the court his unemployed client, a father of several kids, had moved to Mackay from Townsville in search of work.

Mr Dwyer was told Ishmail was drunk during the attack, and had "done well in courses" while behind bars.

Ishmail can "live without being violent", Mr Moore submitted, but Mr Dwyer disagreed, noting he had not heard whether Ishmail underwent anger management counselling or addressed his drinking.

Mr Dwyer handed down a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment, but considering 171 days already spent locked up, Ishmail will be released on parole on December 31.

The outstanding suspended sentence was extended by a year.