Doll worth more than $6000 on its way to Ipswich

READY: Brooke Boetje poses with dolls and bears as a preview for the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair to be held on May 7.

EVERYTHING related to the doll and bear industry will be on sale next month when the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair returns.

Gala organiser Val Metcalfe said there would be many of the regular features, plus some new additions.

"You do come across some good finds,” Mrs Metcalfe said.

"A lady called me, she is bringing a Jumeau doll. She wants $6000 for it.

"You get everything from 50 cents right through to thousands of dollars.”

Mrs Metcalfe said that this year the event was already booked out with vendors now going on waiting lists.

"I've got 10 new traders this year,” she said.

Gala regular, Keith Rose will give free evaluations for dolls and bears.

There are restringing workshops and people can bring their dolls in need a of a little TLC.

Entry price for adults is $10 and $8 for concession. Students are $2 and children below school age are free.

Head along to the Ipswich Civic Centre on Sunday, May 7, 9am-2.30pm. The valuations will be from 11am-noon.

For more information, phone 0408722407.

This event runs in conjunction with the Ipswich Festival.