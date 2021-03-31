Doll Fair returns after COVID cancellations
The Ipswich Gala Doll Fair is coming back to Ipswich in April, with a huge range of collectables on show for enthusiasts to check out or purchase.
The regular Ipswich event will be back for the first time on April 11 — COVID-19 restrictions permitting — following the cancellation of two events in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The fair includes a large display of dolls, bears and accessories from enthusiasts across the region.
A valuer will also be there to provide free doll and bear valuations.
Funds raised from a raffle at the event will go to Ipswich Hospice Care.
The fair is at the Ipswich Civic Centre from 9am-2.30pm on Sunday, April 11.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for concession, and $2 for schoolchildren.
For further information contact event organiser Val Metcalfe on 0408 722 407.