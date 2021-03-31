Menu
Maggie Thornely is looking forward to the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair to be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on April 11.
News

Doll Fair returns after COVID cancellations

Andrew Korner
31st Mar 2021 6:00 PM
The Ipswich Gala Doll Fair is coming back to Ipswich in April, with a huge range of collectables on show for enthusiasts to check out or purchase.

The regular Ipswich event will be back for the first time on April 11 — COVID-19 restrictions permitting — following the cancellation of two events in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The fair includes a large display of dolls, bears and accessories from enthusiasts across the region.

A valuer will also be there to provide free doll and bear valuations.

Funds raised from a raffle at the event will go to Ipswich Hospice Care.

The fair is at the Ipswich Civic Centre from 9am-2.30pm on Sunday, April 11.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for concession, and $2 for schoolchildren.

For further information contact event organiser Val Metcalfe on 0408 722 407.

Ipswich Queensland Times

