Doing your bit to help the environment

Myjanne Jensen
| 5th Jun 2017 4:22 PM
Luise Manning.
Luise Manning. Rob Williams

IT'S as simple as picking up the rubbish you see, yet the impact can be huge.

Today is World Environment Day and one Springfield woman is calling for residents to do their bit by picking up litter they find while out and about in the region.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc. President and 2017 Ipswich Citizen of the Year Luise Manning said if every person picked up litter, the positive impact on the environment would be significant.

"The theme of this year's World Environment Day is Connecting With Nature, so why not get outside and go for a walk around our beautiful lakes,” Mrs Manning said.

"This morning I saw some lovely water-birds but unfortunately there was also lots of litter on my walk around the Regatta Lake.

"I picked up seven plastic bags of litter and builder's waste, so I'm encouraging everyone everywhere to do an eco-friendly walk to help keep our waterways clean.”　

According to Mrs Manning, the United Nations' is suggesting people can make a big difference to the environment just by picking up plastic litter so it doesn't end up in our waterways.

While she believed there was a growing awareness around protecting the environment, Mrs Manning said there was still a long way to go.

"I do think people are taking more notice about the environment and people are realising that what we do today with our litter will have an impact on the next generation,” she said.

"If we keep putting stuff into landfill and not addressing the real issues like recycling waste like soft plastic and keep leaving it in the ground, it ends up washing into our waterways and don't forget, fish eat things too and we eat the fish.

"The impact of that is a lot of science I don't know about, but I just want people to be mindful about what goes on and the only way I can see how people can help is to pick up rubbish they see lying around.”

Luise Manning's new book, Turtle Needs Help, talks about the negative impact of fishing lines and marine debris on the endangered loggerhead turtle population.

