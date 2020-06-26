Bestest gurl and boi are centre-stage at fur-tastic wedding

For pooch-loving couple McKenzie Sirmon and Alex Bothe, their dogs simply had to be part of their special day.

When McKenzie and Alex decided to tie the knot, they knew the wedding wouldn't be perfect without their beloved greyhounds standing beside them.

So, to the delight of guests, fur babies Skye and Jonathan took on the important roles of flower girl and ring bearer. The dogs, both five, are rescued ex-racing dogs and performed their ceremonial duties with great enthusiasm.

"We love an opportunity to celebrate greys and how wonderful they are," says McKenzie.

"They stood with my brother until the rings, then they just hung out with our bridal parties for the duration. They're a huge part of our lives, so we couldn't leave them behind."

The couple, of Jamboree Heights, in Brisbane's south-west, chose Mapleton Falls Accommodation in the Sunshine Coast hinterland for their special day in February.

An intimate circle of friends and family celebrated with a cocktail hour and then tucked into platters and wood-fired pizzas.

McKenzie and Alex celebrate their special day with their fur babies Skye and Jonathan. Picture: Ben Connolly

How did you meet?

At college in the US. I'm from Washington State, up on the Canadian border. Alex is a Brissie boy and got a scholarship to play tennis at uni in the US. I went to a party at his house and his accent got me straight away.

Theme?

Rustic/modern.

McKenzie and Alex Bothe pose with their bridal party. Picture: Ben Connolly

How did Alex propose?

On a trip to San Francisco. Once he finally pulled me away from all the happy hour bars, he proposed on the pier overlooking the ocean.

First dance?

Better Half of Me (acoustic version) by Dash Berlin featuring Jonathan Mendelsohn.

Honeymoon?

We were planning a trip to Africa, which we had to postpone due to COVID-19, but we spent a special week at Springbrook National Park, in the Gold Coast hinterland, at the gorgeous Mouses House Rainforest Retreat.

The happy couple during the ceremony at Mapleton Falls Accommodation. Picture: Picture: Ben Connolly

What made this uniquely your wedding?

We put this entire day together ourselves and it was very personalised. The whole wedding was about $17,000, and it was still exactly everything we wanted. My family came over from the US for the first time. We only had 50 guests, so it was very intimate.

Special memories?

Bringing together my American family and our Australian friends was so much fun. I have an uncle who is a farmer and an avid hunter, who was entertaining the Aussie boys with his wild moose/cougar/bear encounter stories.

McKenzie and Alex Bothe during their wedding dance. Picture: Ben Connolly

Funny moments?

We wanted an outdoor wedding, but we did have a little incident with a huge horsefly buzzing around that Alex killed mid-ceremony. It was pretty hilarious and still worth being in the beautiful outdoors.

What would you do differently?

Try not to stress as much.

The happy couple share a momen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Picture: Ben Connolly

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding?

Don't go overboard! There were many extra items we were considering and, looking back, they would have been totally unnecessary. One of the biggest blessings in disguise was when an ice cream cart we hired pulled out last minute. Instead we got some amazing gelato from a local ice-cream shop and let our guests self-serve. It saved us a bunch of money and was way easier.

Originally published as Dogs play flower girl and ring bearer at fur-tastic wedding