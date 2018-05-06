The dogs protecting our soldiers

HE wears a harness, not a cape, but Jake the red fox labrador is a hero trying to keep Diggers alive in the chaos of Afghanistan.

Jake is part of the British Army's Military Working Dogs Regiment but he and his handler, Corporal Carys Evans from Wales, have been posted to look after the Australians.

Corporal Carys Evans from West Wales and her 5-year-old Red Fox Labrador Jake. Picture: Gary Ramage

Private Jon Miller, 27, and his Labrador Lilly. Picture Gary Ramage

These "war dogs" are helping to protect troops on their "train and assist" missions as Islamic State, al-Qaeda and other insurgent groups increase bomb attacks in the capital.

Corporal Evans and Jake arrived at Camp Qargha a month ago, a small base on the outskirts of Kabul.

Private Beth Jones, 24, with her English Spring Cross Cocker Spaniel Jasper. Picture: Gary Ramage

The 22-year-old volunteered for the deployment duty and said she only really appreciated the dangers when she went out on patrol. While she obviously has plenty of Diggers to back her up, it is Jake's nose and instincts and her training that keep them safe.

The dogs from the British Army’s Military Working Dogs Regiment are helping protect Australian soldiers. Picture: Gary Ramage

"When you initially come out here, I don't think you really realise where you are but then once you get out on the ground and look around you, it does sink a little more and you do realise you are doing the job," she said.

Jake on patrol. Picture: Gary Ramage

"Initially I think my parents were a bit worried as you'd expect but they are now just happy as long as I'm happy."

Lilly enjoying some down time. Picture Gary Ramage

Also deployed to the camp and helping the British troops is Private Jon Miller, 27, and his labrador Lilly and Private Beth Jones, 24, with her English springer-cross-cocker spaniel Jasper.