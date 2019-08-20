Dogs of war face dead-end road

RUGBY LEAGUE: The West End Bulldogs have launched an emotionally-charged last ditch campaign to raise $20,000 to save the 105 year-old East Ipswich club from folding.

The club announced the appeal via a video released on Facebook shot at a recent home game featuring life members, A-Grade coach Jae Woodward and treasurer Jayson Gibb.

Organisers have been overwhelmed with the level of support thus far, with $2049 raised.

Rugby League Ipswich U15 grand final between West End Bulldogs v Norths Tigers played at the North Ipswich Reserve, Saturday, September 8, 2018. Regi Varghese

The impassioned plea has been viewed 23,000 times but the situation is critical and it requires the rugby league community to reach into their pockets and dig deep.

Gibb said the progressive decline in the Bulldogs' financial state had not occurred overnight.

He said a drop-off in spectators through the gate, patronage and game-day spending had been crippling the organisation for several years.

In decades gone-by the Dogs of war were a Rugby League Ipswich powerhouse.

Playing out of its Daniel's Park base, the club drew players from the youthful population occupying the surrounding suburbs.

But times have changed. So has the area's demographic. Those young families are no longer there. Mum and Dad remain but the kids have moved on.

Competing to recruit talent with nearby clubs that are cashed up and armed with considerably better resources, and the lure of substantial match payments and sign-on bonuses West End is fighting a losing battle.

A run of poor on-field results coupled with lean attendance has left the coffers empty.

The old model of running a football club is no longer viable.

New strategies must be devised and implemented to ensure the rich history and traditions endure for another 100 years.

Gibb said West End was one of the few clubs which still owned its ground and as a consequence had additional costs, including rates, electricity and water, as well as expenses associated with maintenance of equipment and facilities.

He said $20,000 would enable the Bulldogs to settle outstanding invoices and guarantee the fielding of junior and senior teams next year.

He said a change of model was necessary to ensure the club's survival and plans were being devised, with a strategy to be finalised at the November Annual general Meeting.

"While the situation is critical, there is hope," Gibb said.

"We're confident we can get the club back on track.

"We are humbled by the support but at the end of the day we need people to donate."

President John Cochrane said one only had to look at the increasing size of the Brisbane Lions crowds this season to see the link between on field-success and support was undeniable.

He said West End may just be a struggling little club found at the end of a dead-end street but it had been entrenched in its community offering opportunities to children for generations.

He said the club had a band of loyal volunteers who were tireless supporters of local sport and it held deep significance for a lot of people who wished to see it returned to the halcyon years.

"It's a home," he said.

"Regardless of how long we've been around, it's a second home for families and kids.

"A lot of people have gone through and played for the club over the years.

"It's all for our love of local sport."

Cochrane said the appeal aimed to engage people outside the club environment in the rugby league and Ipswich communities, and even further afield.

He encouraged lovers of the game to support the smaller clubs in their struggle to stay alive.

"We're not the only small club struggling in any sporting landscape," he said.

"The video aims to get the message out there that it is a struggle to keep the doors open.

"We thought what have we got to lose.

"There are fans, members and former players scattered around but love the club.

"If they can spare $20 or $30 we'll make it count."

He said West End was encouraged by the support it had received already and was not in any way criticising other clubs which had made the right decisions in the past to secure their futures.

"Good luck to those clubs," he said.

"We're not blaming anyone.

"We know what our problem is."

Cochrane said the club had not been sitting idle and was conducting other fundraisers and searching for alternative revenue streams.

He said one such initiative involved the hall at Daniel's Park being hired out for events and functions to raise additional income.

Cochrane said participation numbers were solid with a good group of loyal young players in A-Grade and more than 200 juniors though he conceded that the club may need to relocate to safeguard its future.

He said options were being explored, with Springfield emerging as a possibility after the club's application for the Ripley site was overlooked.

"We're working hard to find the best fit," Cochrane said.

"We're targeting the new growth areas in the hope of attracting young families."

LAST STAND: West End A-Grade coach Jae Woodward is fighting to keep the club he loves alive. Rob Williams

Echoing the thoughts of his clubmen Woodward said there had been Australian and Queensland players to have represented West End and it would be a shame if the club died and the same opportunity to enjoy the greatest game of all was not offered to future generations.

He said he had played at the club since he was seven, meeting lifelong friends and enjoying many unforgettable experiences on and off the paddock.

"Personally, it's a big part of my life," he said.

"Both my sons play here. I would never play for another club.

"I've bled blue and maroon. I love the club. I love the people at the club."

Woodward said there was promising depth coming through the ranks and success could be on the horizon should teams make it back onto the park.

He said West End was reliant on volunteers and spent very little on recruiting players, with funds instead channelled into the running of the club.

He said the juniors were financially stable and in no danger of folding but would be forced to find a new home if the ground was forfeited.

He said he thought a move to Springfield would not work because juniors would simply join Norths and Brothers which lie in proximity.

"If you are moving the club to Springfield, you may as well start a new club," he said.

Woodward said he was unsure whether he would coach next year but would remain involved in the club in some capacity.

Donations can be made to the appeal via: West End Go Fund Me Page Click Here

The West End Bulldogs thanked major sponsor I Clean Solar, as well as Todd brown Electrical and the United Services Sports Club for their support this season.

Cochrane said it was an ongoing battle finding sponsors and the club welcomed anyone wishing to throw their support behind the Bulldogs.

You can also assist the club by volunteering your time, knowledge and skills.

To hire the Daniel's Park hall for your function, contact Jayson Gibb on 0421 636 286.