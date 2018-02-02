Menu
Dogs at the movies? Canines invited for week of films

A 124-year-old arthouse cinema is keeping its paw on the pulse, by inviting movie lovers to watch dog-themed flicks with their furry friends.

The Smith Opera House in New York's Geneva will show Best in Show, The Artist, Bolt and (obviously) Must Love Dogs from February 11-17 as part of Dog Week.

Your puppy -- whether big or small -- will not need a ticket and will be spoiled with treats.

The Opera House though will ask that doggos be kept on a leash.

The iconic theatre house was built in 1894 as the Geneva Theatre.

