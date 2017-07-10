Doggy day spa keeping Springfield dogs beautiful

THEY say if you love what you do you'll never work a day in your life and nothing could be more true than for one Springfield dog groomer.

Owner of the hugely popular Debonnaire Dogs Spa and Boutique, Springfield resident Lisa Jones went from office worker to dog groomer 11 years ago and said it was a chance encounter that sparked her passion for the profession.

"Basically I had a really sick dog at the time and was gone for 12 hours a day and when I would come home I could tell she was really suffering,” Mrs Jones said.

Lisa Jones from Debonnaire Dogs with Levi the bichon frise. Inga Williams

"I took my dog to the groomer one day and she was really happy and had the music on and was singing away and I said gosh you've got a good job and I just couldn't get it out of my mind.

"We've always had dogs in the family but I didn't realise my passion for dogs until I went to get my dog groomed.

"I think I'm more in tune with dogs now than I am with people and can understand dogs and rationalise with why they act the way they do, whereas people are more complicated.”

Lisa Jones from Debonnaire Dogs with Ellie the poodle. Inga Williams

The Springfield dog groomer started in the garage 11 years ago working three days a week but grew so popular that within six months she had to move into her own salon.

Mrs Jones described her business as a type of deluxe grooming day spa for dogs with her most popular service a full service which includes a bath, blow-dry, teeth clean and nail trim.

Because of growth in the area, Mrs Jones said she has had to turn away many potential clients, but with the recent addition of some family members, hoped it would allow for more dogs to utilise the services.

Levi the bichon frise at Debonnaire Dogs. Inga Williams

"The amount of dogs I have to turn away on a daily basis is quite extraordinary so my sister has started helping and now my husband has also joined me, so hopefully that will mean I can soon fit in an extra four to five dogs a day, she said.

"I had to tighten the my number of clients about two years ago who now all book in a year in advance on schedule of every four, six, eight, 10 or 12 weeks.

Lisa Jones from Debonnaire Dogs with Ellie the poodle. Inga Williams

"I spend a lot of money on education to better and improve myself around new tricks and products, so I hope I can see more dogs come in soon.”

Mrs Jones also makes and sells her own dog-friendly, all-natural soy candles and dog treats which are all available at the boutique.

To find out more about Debonnaire Dogs visit the website