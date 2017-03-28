Doggy day care a pooch's palace

PUPPY LOVE: Hounds Hangout owner Whitney Burgess, pictured with Astro, is getting ready for the Blacksoil business' grand opening on Saturday.

A DAY time refuge for precious pets - Hounds Hangout - is the doggy day care Ipswich pooches have been barking for.

The play, agility and dog well-being centre provides pet owners with a place to take their dogs while they work - like childcare but for dogs.

Owners Whitney Burgess and Alicia Cowan are combining 10 years veterinary nurse and animal care experience with a lifelong love for animals, to bring the service to Blacksoil.

"This is such a great spot just to whip in on the way to work. Drop them off and we'll play with them all day, wear them out and then have a nice, tired dog," Ms Burgess said.

"They'll come and socialise all day, play - it's a supervised play group just like kids would have when they go to school.

"I'm an animal lover from the day I was born. I'm a veterinary nurse by trade but this is something I wanted to build and grow on my own. Ipswich needs something like this and it's something I can provide them."

She said the facility would provide a social experience for dogs as well as target behavioural and training issues.

"We work on behavioural issues in a group situation, dogs that are left at home, chasing fences and digging out, those are boredom issues. Bringing them to day care will help eliminate those sort of issues that dogs develop when they're left to their own devices," she said.

"Just being in an environment that is fully social, where the dogs are playing together will help with those energy levels. We have done some basic training with them - so sits and downs, just general good manners.

" We work with dogs while they're here so they're learning new things."

Hounds Hangout has care and grooming facilities, small and larger dog play areas, indoor and outdoor activities, purpose-built agility equipment and a pool.

"Outdoor play is a lot more fun and better for the dogs by being out in the fresh air but if its raining we'll be spending time inside - we need the indoor area to be just as interactive as the outdoor area," Mr Burgess said.

Grand opening