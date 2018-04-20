Dog walkers alert police to drunk woman stuck in fence

A DRIVE down to the park to take her dogs for a walk ended with a nasty crunch for Tania Romic.

The Ipswich woman, who drove with a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the limit, got into a bind when she crashed her car into the wire fence of the dog park.

Other dog walkers called Ipswich police to the crash scene at South Station Rd, Raceview, after the woman's car became entangled in the fence.

When breath tested, driver Tania Romic gave an alcohol reading of 0.182.

Tania Louise Romic, 49, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor on March 31 at the car park of David W Coultas Dog Park. Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said when police arrived Mrs Romic was seated inside her stationary car, which was surrounded by people.

Police were told that her husband had been contacted and came to pick her up.

When she exited the car Sgt Donnelly said Romic was in danger of falling over and told police she had two glasses of wine. She then said it was actually two bottles of wine.

Romic's lawyer said she had driven more than 30 years and had no similar offences, but at the time had some personal problems which may have led to her drinking too much.

She was appalled and disgusted by her own behaviour

Magistrate Andy Cridland said .182 was a high alcohol reading but accepted she had already taken steps including a road safety awareness course.

Romic was fined $850 and her licence disqualified for eight months.