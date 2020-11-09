Menu
Dog walker dies after horrible crash, driver in court

by Erin Smith
9th Nov 2020 1:25 PM
A 51-year-old Kallangur man has died in hospital after being allegedly struck by a car while out walking his dog with his wife.

Police have charged the driver of a car involved in a serious traffic crash at Kallangur on November 1 - that killed one person and injured two others.

A 31-year-old North Lakes man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm and driving without a licence.

Police will allege the man was travelling westbound on Anzac Ave at about 7.45am on November 1, when it collided with a grey hatchback at the intersection with Brays Road.

A man and a woman, who were walking their dog, across the intersection where hit by the silver hatchback.

A 46-year-old Murrumba Downs woman who was trapped in the grey hatchback, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 51-year-old Kallangur man, one of the pedestrians allegedly struck by the car, passed away in hospital on Friday.

His wife, 50, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

The North Lakes man appeared in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was bailed and the matter was adjourned until February 3, 2021.

Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash, who hasn't come forward yet, to do so.

Phone Police Link on 131 444.

Originally published as Dog walker dies after horrible crash, driver appears in court

