Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The police dog squad found an offender hiding on a roof. Picture: file photo
The police dog squad found an offender hiding on a roof. Picture: file photo
News

Dog squad sniffs out police evader

Ross Irby
15th May 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who fled police in his car and then on foot was later found hiding on the roof of a house by the dog squad.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, Aiden Michael Kinnane, 28, pleaded guilty to nine charges with eight of them occurring on February 11 this year.

The charges include failing to stop for police; evading police; driving when drug positive; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected; obstruct police; trespass; and two counts of driving when disqualified.

Kinnane appeared from jail via video-link having spent 91 days in custody since his arrest.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Kinnane was disqualified from driving by court order for two years on December 16, 2019 and had shown contempt for the order.

He was also subject to a probation order but was yet to be breached on that order.

Sgt Molinaro said Kinnane’s manner of driving when he failed to stop for police involved driving at speed, not stopping at red lights, swerving in and out of traffic, doing U-turns, and taking corners at speed.

The incidents began around 8.30pm and at times Kinnane switched off the headlights of the silver Toyota Corolla, even passing an oncoming police car with his lights off.

Police sought a 12 to 15-month jail order, and a licence disqualification of up to five years.

Defence lawyer Emily Fackender sought immediate release on parole as Kinnane had served three months.

She said it was his first time in jail.

“He instructs he was in a toxic relationship at the time fuelled by illicit substances, using cannabis and methylamphetamine almost daily,” Ms Fackender said.

Magistrate Rob Turra said the offending was serious and took place on roads in the community placing others at risk.

He noted that he had gone around corners at speed and that it seemed only luck was behind it not resolving into something far worse.

Mr Turra sentenced Kinnane to a 12-month jail order that included 50 days for evading police.

He also received lesser concurrent jail terms of three and four months. He received immediate parole.

Kinnane was disqualified from driving for periods of two years, 12 months and 12 months. The Department of Transport will decide if these will be added together.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad comes clean after drug in shoe find

        Premium Content Dad comes clean after drug in shoe find

        News A man caught with ice has completed a rehabilitation program and says he is now clean of the drug

        Top Ipswich stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Top Ipswich stories you may have missed

        News This week the Queensland Times looked at where Ipswich lost out in the budget

        Family man in strife after abusing police in car park

        Premium Content Family man in strife after abusing police in car park

        News A man became enraged with police after a family member was allegedly assaulted

        ‘Community isn’t dumb’: Mayor reacts to Grantham COVID site

        Premium Content ‘Community isn’t dumb’: Mayor reacts to Grantham COVID site

        News Lockyer Valley mayor claims request to inform community of international workers’...