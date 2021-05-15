Dog squad sniffs out police evader

A MAN who fled police in his car and then on foot was later found hiding on the roof of a house by the dog squad.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, Aiden Michael Kinnane, 28, pleaded guilty to nine charges with eight of them occurring on February 11 this year.

The charges include failing to stop for police; evading police; driving when drug positive; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected; obstruct police; trespass; and two counts of driving when disqualified.

Kinnane appeared from jail via video-link having spent 91 days in custody since his arrest.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Kinnane was disqualified from driving by court order for two years on December 16, 2019 and had shown contempt for the order.

He was also subject to a probation order but was yet to be breached on that order.

Sgt Molinaro said Kinnane’s manner of driving when he failed to stop for police involved driving at speed, not stopping at red lights, swerving in and out of traffic, doing U-turns, and taking corners at speed.

The incidents began around 8.30pm and at times Kinnane switched off the headlights of the silver Toyota Corolla, even passing an oncoming police car with his lights off.

Police sought a 12 to 15-month jail order, and a licence disqualification of up to five years.

Defence lawyer Emily Fackender sought immediate release on parole as Kinnane had served three months.

She said it was his first time in jail.

“He instructs he was in a toxic relationship at the time fuelled by illicit substances, using cannabis and methylamphetamine almost daily,” Ms Fackender said.

Magistrate Rob Turra said the offending was serious and took place on roads in the community placing others at risk.

He noted that he had gone around corners at speed and that it seemed only luck was behind it not resolving into something far worse.

Mr Turra sentenced Kinnane to a 12-month jail order that included 50 days for evading police.

He also received lesser concurrent jail terms of three and four months. He received immediate parole.

Kinnane was disqualified from driving for periods of two years, 12 months and 12 months. The Department of Transport will decide if these will be added together.