Crime

Dog squad nets alleged crash driver

8th May 2019 12:16 AM
A MAN will face court after being caught almost three times the normal limit.

The 19-year-old was intercepted on the Brisbane Valley Highway, where he allegedly returned a reading of 0.149 per cent.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 31.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old Laidley man allegedly fled a crash at One Mile on Monday.

After being tracked by the police dog unit, the man was arrested and charged with several offences.

He will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 29.

drink driving ipswich court traffic offences
Ipswich Queensland Times

