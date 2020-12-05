Dog rescue centre PAWtrolling for new volunteers

Gatton Constables volunteer their time to ensure the dogs at Laidley Brave Companion Dog Rescue are happy and walked on a regular basis.

IF you’re looking for a volunteering role that’s rewardable, has free fitness and the chance to play with loving dogs, the Gatton Star has found the pawfect role for you.

Brave Companion Dogs at Laidley is desperately calling for volunteers to help walk, play and care their rescue animals while they await their new homes.

Centre owner Ludelle Milne said there were 10 dogs currently in care at the Laidley facility.

She said the only prerequisite to volunteering was bringing a water bottle, hat and good walking shoes.

Most tasks will wrap up by 10.30am to beat the heat.

A constable from the Gatton police station volunteering with one of the dogs.

“It’s mainly because of the heat and the number of dogs, we need the volunteers, because if we only have a number of volunteers, by the time the other dogs get walked it’s too hot,” Ludelle said.

Ludelle and her volunteers have been caring for unwanted dogs for almost 20 years.

Some of the tasks include 45-minute walks with the dogs, playing games, feeding the animals, cleaning their pens – and of course – cuddles.

Gatton police officer constable Kimberly Allen has volunteered at the shelter since arriving in the Lockyer Valley in October last year.

While out conducting patrols, she heard dogs barking, and found an animal shelter in need of help.

“I enjoy it because it’s a rewarding feeling and they give you unconditional love, plus I can’t have all the dogs at home,” she said.

Gatton constable Kimberly Allen, with one of the rescue dogs at Laidley Brave Companion Dogs.

Despite working full time, the constable still finds space in her schedule to spend time with the animals, which included securing fundraising for a special Christmas meal.

This December 25, the rescue dogs will get roast beef and roast sweet potatoes as a special meal.

They will also have their own Christmas stocking hung on their pens.

Constable Allen said for anyone job hunting, a volunteering role on a resume went a long way.

“It’s good on a resume, volunteering in your own time for free looks really good to everyone.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer can contact Ludelle on 0491 727 449.