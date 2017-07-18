Dog registration program goes to the Ipswich people

DOG DAY AFTERNOON: A dog registration drive will be taken to the public next month as Ipswich City Council's annual citywide awareness and inspection program goes into full swing.

A DOG registration drive will be taken to the public next month as Ipswich City Council's annual citywide awareness and inspection program goes into full swing.

The council's animal management team will conduct the program from house to house with officers easily identifiable conducting the inspections in uniform and using marked council vehicles.

The officers will carry photo identification.

Dog registration is mandated under the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008.

City regulations spokeswoman Cr Sheila Ireland said the program was designed to assist residents and make sure their pet registration details were up to date.

She said registration was vital to help the council reunite residents with their pets should they get out.

"We are trying to take registrations out to the community and make it easier for people to register their dogs,” she said.

"We are going where the people are to give them that opportunity, so we can return the dogs to them if they are unlucky enough to get out.

"I like to take all my programs to the community so people are aware of them.

"We are dangling the carrot and saying 'we are trying to help you so can you help yourself and help council keep your pet safe'.

"People love their pets and when they get out it is distressing for the whole family, especially for the children, when they get out and can't get back.”

The council has organised registration hubs at shopping centres which are already in operation.

"We go to shopping centres each month so people have that opportunity,” Cr Ireland said.

"The one last month was at Redbank Plaza.”

Cr Ireland said the citywide program had other benefits with the council discovering last year that other dog and animal issues were also dealt with by council officers as they did the rounds.

"Our officers are among the most knowledgeable in Queensland and are passionate about helping people have a rewarding pet ownership experience,” she said

"They will be able to update and renew registrations where necessary, including offering reciprocal registration to new residents who have proof of current registration through another council in Queensland.

"We'll also once again be offering the discounted rate of $20 for new registrations.”