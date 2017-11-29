Dog patrols, desexing funding included in council changes

Dogs play in the off-leash dog park at Rex Hawkes Park in Redbank Plains.

Dogs play in the off-leash dog park at Rex Hawkes Park in Redbank Plains. Rob Williams

More funding for desexing along with targeted dog patrols is included in a suite of animal management changes to be considered by the Ipswich City Council.

This week members of the council's Health, Security and Community Safety Committee voted to recommend a further $3000 be allocated to the Cooperative Desexing Program.

The program provides a subsidy for low-income earners, pensioner or concession card holders and people with large numbers of cats to desex their feline.

Since February, 177 desexing vouchers have been issued - with the council contributing $56.50 on average for each voucher.

Councillors hope the funding, on top of the $10,000 allocated in February, will maximise the benefits of desexing cats within the breeding season.

An average female cat is able to breed from four months old and can produce eight kittens per litter.

With the cat capable of two to three litters each year, it is estimated a female cat could produce in excess of 100 kittens over its life.

Animal Welfare League veterinarian Dean Tait said the desexing operation was easier and caused less stress on the animal when they were kittens.

"There is no medical reason why an animal should have a litter first,” he said.

"Undesexed female cats and dogs are more prone to certain cancers such as mammary tumours and undesexed males to prostate problems.”

The program is run in conjunction with the Animal Welfare League of Queensland in affiliation with subsidiaries, the National Desexing Network and Getting 2 Zero.

It is coordinated annually, to coincide with cat breeding season in spring and summer to encourage cat owners to desex their pet.

Mr Tait said desexing also had behavioural advantages.

He said desexed animals were less likely to wander, mark their territory by spraying, or being aggressive.

The council committee also voted to endorse a recommendation to install a code of conduct at off-leash dog parks across Ipswich.

A report recommended signs be established to "provide a clear interpretation” of expectations for owners in control of a dog.

The code of conduct messaging includes ensuring owners can; see their dog at all times, the dog will return when called, owners clean up after their animal and a vaccination reminder.

A council officer could also begin patrolling Limestone Park, Battye Park and Colleges Crossing in an effort to understand the non-compliance behaviour of dog owners.

A report recommending a pilot patrol program noted the council still receives complaints about non-compliance "and aggressive behaviour by dogs in public areas”.

The Animal Management Branch proposes dispatching an officer to undertake a targeted patrolling program within the three Ipswich City parks.

Education and awareness around dong control will be the focus of the patrols, but the branch noted enforcement tools could be used if required.

The officer's learnings will be used to inform further animal management strategies.

It is envisaged the program would be undertaken using existing labour resources.