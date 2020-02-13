Menu
Owners urged to look after pets after mushroom explosion

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
13th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
A resident in Ripley posted to Facebook recently to caution dog-owners about the effects of dogs eating mushrooms after the recent rainfall had caused the fungus to pop up everywhere.

 

The wet weather being experienced by much of the south east has helped the fungi but poses a risk to dogs.

 

Dr Megan Sorenson of MyVet Springfield Lakes said that pet-owners should be cautious when they're dogs are outside.

 

"There are certainly some type of mushrooms that are poisonous and that can affect dogs," Dr Sorenson said.

 

"You just need to be cautious and I would tell people not to worry too much.

 

"If you notice that your dog has eaten a mushroom get your dog to a vet straight away.

 

"Certainly, the sooner you catch it the better.

 

"Once they get to a vet, we can make sure that we give them liver protection drugs and decontaminate the gut."

 

READ MORE: When it rains, it spores: How big are your mushrooms?

 

Back in 2017 Queensland Herbarium mycologist Nigel Fechner explained that some mushrooms can be quite poisonous.

