Dog owner: ‘Lucky I didn’t take to him with the shovel’

A Regency Downs man has copped a fine after he smashed his neighbour’s windscreen with a shovel. Photo: File.

LAUGHING in court as he heard his charge read to him, a Regency Downs man pleaded guilty to a count of wilful damage after he took a shovel to his neighbour’s car.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard William Alex Monck, 29, had been under the impression his neighbours were to blame after his dog was hit by a car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the owner of the Commodore had been lying in bed at 9.30am on November 4, last year, when her partner arrived home in the car.

“The victim’s partner had recently returned from dropping children at work,” Sgt Windsor said.

“They’ve gone inside before hearing (Monck) shouting words to the effect of ‘you hit my dog, you bastard’.”

The court heard the woman got up to investigate when she discovered Monck at her bedroom door.

Sgt Windsor described how Monck continued to rant.

“He was angry – the defendant has then walked outside and yelled ‘you wanna smash windows around here? Now you’re f--ked; you’ve got no windscreen’,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Monck had smashed the vehicle’s windscreen with a shovel, prompting the woman to call police.

When police arrived, Monck spoke to them and said his dog had been acting strangely.

“This was, in his opinion, due to the fact the dog appeared it had been hit,” Sgt Windsor said.

“He admitted to losing his temper and verbally abusing the victim and her partner and grabbing a shovel to smash the windscreen.”

When Magistrate Kay Ryan asked Monck if he had anything to tell her, his reply was brazen.

“Considering my history, I’m lucky I didn’t take to him with the shovel,” Monck said.

He described himself as a “violent offender” but told Ms Ryan he had been trying to be good.

Ms Ryan said it was clear there had been some angst between the parties and Monck agreed.

He was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.

