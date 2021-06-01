Menu
Man with ‘brain eating disease’ fined for violent public threats
Dog owner fined for threatening to kill council ranger

by Elizabeth Neil
1st Jun 2021 10:49 AM
A 47-year-old Gympie man suffering from a brain disorder could be heard threatening and hurling abuse at a Gympie Regional Council ranger outside a coffee shop in Mary St.

Brent Aaron Wickham pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to charges of public nuisance and for threatening to kill a council ranger, after he reacted viciously when approached by two rangers in March 2021.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Wickham acted aggressively towards the rangers, on March 3 and March 11.

Wickham was approached by two council rangers the first time, after he was seen holding a dog between his legs while sitting at a table outside a coffee shop in Mary St, raising suspicions the dog was unleashed in public.

He said one of the rangers retrieved a leash from the truck, which he intended to give to Wickham, but he immediately became unhinged.

"At this point the defendant stood up and said 'don't come near me mate, don't come f---ing near me," he said.

Wickham continued to hurl abuse at the ranger, who then retreated into his truck, feeling threatened by Wickham's unprovoked behaviour, Sergeant Stevens said.

He said that on another occasion, Wickham was found once again walking his dog unleashed early in the morning, and was approached by another ranger.

Wickham once again became unhinged when approached, hurling abuse at the ranger.

He also threatened to kill the ranger who had approached him on March 3.

Defence lawyer Neesha Maidwell said her client suffered from a "brain eating disease" called pyrrole disorder, which caused dramatic shifts in mood and stopped his brain from creating serotonin which sends him into "protective mode".

His early plea showed he was remorseful for his actions, she said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan described Wickham's behaviour as "appalling".

As this was his first offence, he was fined $1200 for his actions and no conviction recorded.

Originally published as Dog owner fined for threatening to kill council ranger


