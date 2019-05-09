Qlders would rather spend time with pet than partner: poll

QUEENSLAND families are revolving their holidays around their pets, while the trend of selecting destinations based on "pet-friendliness" skyrocket.

About 34 per cent of pet owners feel guilty about leaving their furry friend behind as they jet set around the world, according to a YouGov Galaxy report conducted by Booking.com.

Animal Welfare League Queensland state rehoming manager Melinda Phipps said she has noticed a growing trend of families taking their pets on holidays.

Kelsey Sheekey and Ross Thompson with Chance and Lola. Picture: Annette Dew

"It can be a fantastic idea to take your pets on holidays, it can be a great way to keep the family together and really add to the experience," she said.

"There are a few things to keep in mind because it does largely depend on the type of pet that you've got and what their needs are."

Ms Phipps said the decision to take your pet on holiday depends largely on the animal's comfort with socialising and being out of their environment.

"If you've got a pet that is stressed leaving home or is anxious with people it doesn't know and with dogs, it might be very stressful for that dog to go on holidays and that could ruin the experience if it doesn't go well," she said.

Fun in the snow at the French Alps.

She said pets are considered part of the family, with Booking.com research finding 43 per cent of Queenslanders love taking them on vacation.

Interestingly, out of those surveyed, a quarter believed their pet is a better travel companion than their friend or partner.

The research comes as Booking.com search for a top dog to become a "Canine Travel Advisor".

The destination booking site is calling for Australia's most travel-savvy pet to help animal-loving holiday-makers pick their next destination.

Kelsey Sheekey's dogs fit the profile, with her pooch Chance travelling to four countries including time spent living in the French Alps.

"We travel all the time with our dogs, they are the best travel buddies and they love it," Ms Sheekey said.

Pet owners can nominate their dog by visiting Booking.com/PetPawtal