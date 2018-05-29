CAUGHT: ‘Dog had hose wrapped around neck’

An Aspley man has been found guilty of animal cruelty after he wrapped a hose around the neck of his family pet.

AN ASPLEY man has been caught on video carrying out an "abhorrent" act of violence against a family pet.

Distressed neighbours recorded the actions of Jai William Lockrey, 25, who was sentenced last week under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

A video, recorded by the neighbours, shows a motionless dog, known as "Buster" bound with hose piping and two children bouncing on a trampoline nearby.

A woman's voice is heard asking "Can you do that, ring the police for a dog".

The woman continues filming as the dog finally removes the hosing.

A man then runs from the house and attempts to retie the dog's head with the piping.

"He's tying it tighter and the pup's trying to get it off," the woman's voice is heard saying.

When piping falls away again the man hits the dog with piping and can be heard yelling 'do you, do you" while shaking at the dog and then shouts "come here, come here now" and dog "belly" crawls towards the man in the house.

Lockrey was found guilty last week in the Sandgate Magistrate District Court of animal cruelty and sentenced to two years probation with a special condition that he obtain anger management counselling within three months. He was prohibited from owning dogs for two years and ordered to pay $1196.15 legal costs and his conviction was recorded.

Witnesses told the court about 4.30pm on October 4, 2017 they saw Lockrey drag "Buster out of a little shed".

" … he was smacking him repeatedly in the face with a short 30cm piece of hose … at one point Buster ran under the trampoline and the defendant reach under the trampoline and pulled Buster out … the defendant wrapped a large piece of hose through Buster's mouth and around his head several times".

The Court heard Buster was attached to a chain and unable to move away from the defendant.

Buster was surrendered to the RSPCA.

The Magistrate said while Lockrey might think his "offending is confined to this kind of situation and you won't repeat it … the court can't help be concerned".

"The defendant's actions were unacceptable, abhorrent," the Magistrate said.

The Magistrate also noted there was a child in clear view of the offending and the defendant "surely has a responsibility to children too".

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the association was pleased the court took the matter seriously and was "particularly pleased with the anger management component of probation". "Cases like this are sadly becoming more prevalent - where neighbours film people using inhumane methods to discipline their pets," he said.

"It's important that people take steps to learn about appropriate training methods for animals in their care. They should never discipline when angry, and never punish a dog for being dog. Dogs chew things and dig holes. If you don't like it, don't get a dog."