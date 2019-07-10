Menu
premium_icon
Toowoomba dog found starving to death, June 27
News

Dog found starving to death in a Toowoomba home

10th Jul 2019 9:14 AM
ON JUNE 27 RSPCA inspectors found Ava staving to death in a Toowoomba home.

She was so malnourished she could not stand or walk.

"If our inspectors had not been alerted to her condition it is likely she wouldn't have lasted another day," an RSPCA spokesman said.

"Ava was hospitalised and our veterinarians are hopeful that she will make a full recovery."

The investigation into Ava's condition is ongoing, with inspectors likely to start proceedings against those responsible in the coming weeks.

"It is disheartening to think that any human can let an animal reach the point of starvation," the spokesman said.

"Anyone who sees animals like this is urged to contact the RSPCA 24/7 on our Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625)."

The good news is Ava will soon be ready for a new, and loving home .

If you would like to help animals like Ava visit rspcaqld.org.au to learn ways to support the RSPCA cause by fostering, adopting, donating, volunteering and more.

