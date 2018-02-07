Menu
'Legs tied': Dog found in plastic bag at dump

This small dog was found by a council worker at a landfill site in Willowbank.
Helen Spelitis
by

A SMALL dog has been found by a council worker at a landfill site in Willowbank. 

The dog's legs were tied together and it was inside a plastic bag.

It had been put in an industrial bin and was found by workers after they heard it yelping when the bin was emptied. 

RSPCA Inspector Laurie Stageman said it was a miracle the dog was still alive.

It has now been taken to the RSPCA's Animal Hospital for treatment. 

It's believed the dog must have been placed in someone's wheelie bin for it to have ended up at the dump.   

The dog is tri-coloured and was wearing a white collar with a Greencross veterinary medallion.  

The council worker who found the dog said it was very shaken and looked to be in shock.  

He cleaned it up and it has been drinking water, the RSPCA said.

RSPCA Qld is calling on anyone who may have any information regarding the dog's identity or its owner to contact the Animal Emergency Hotline on 1300 ANIMAL.

Topics:  animal cruelty dog ipswich rspca willowbank

Ipswich Queensland Times
