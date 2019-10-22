Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 68-year-old woman was left unconscious after a brutal attack in Sandgate this morning. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
A 68-year-old woman was left unconscious after a brutal attack in Sandgate this morning. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
News

Dog fight: Woman spat on, knocked out

by Sarah Matthews
22nd Oct 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was spat on, punched in the face and left unconscious from a violent attack by a stranger north of Brisbane this morning.

According to police, the 68-year-old woman was walking along the Sandgate foreshore between 7 and 7.30am when she got into an altercation with a man over his dog.

The man then allegedly spat on her and punched her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

The man is described as being aged in his 30s, caucasian with an olive complexion, about 180cm tall and was seen wearing a yellow top, dark pants, no shoes and walking a grey American Staffy.

He was last seen walking towards Second Ave with his dog.

The 68-year-old woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
altercation crime dog fight

Top Stories

    Marathon effort by survivor to reduce breast cancer rates

    premium_icon Marathon effort by survivor to reduce breast cancer rates

    News Breast cancer survivor Connie McKee is on a mission to ensure no other woman receives the terrifying diagnosis

    • 22nd Oct 2019 1:00 PM
    ‘Big f---ing red tomato’ crop draws cops to Laidley property

    premium_icon ‘Big f---ing red tomato’ crop draws cops to Laidley property

    News A Laidley South man had some explaining to do when police checked out his ’tomato’...

    ‘I heard a bang’: Witnesses see bin crash while picnicking

    premium_icon ‘I heard a bang’: Witnesses see bin crash while picnicking

    News An older man was let off with no punishment and no conviction recorded after he...

    Time to honour city's best sporting talent

    premium_icon Time to honour city's best sporting talent

    News Celebration of amazing achievements