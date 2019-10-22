Dog fight: Woman spat on, knocked out

A 68-year-old woman was left unconscious after a brutal attack in Sandgate this morning. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

A WOMAN was spat on, punched in the face and left unconscious from a violent attack by a stranger north of Brisbane this morning.

According to police, the 68-year-old woman was walking along the Sandgate foreshore between 7 and 7.30am when she got into an altercation with a man over his dog.

The man then allegedly spat on her and punched her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

The man is described as being aged in his 30s, caucasian with an olive complexion, about 180cm tall and was seen wearing a yellow top, dark pants, no shoes and walking a grey American Staffy.

He was last seen walking towards Second Ave with his dog.

The 68-year-old woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.