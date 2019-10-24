‘Dog dead, sorry’: Man jailed over sick plot

Dwayne Robert Conlon, 39, pleaded guilty to his involvement in storming and ransacking a Buderim home in search of drugs and money on January 2.

Dwayne Robert Conlon, 39, pleaded guilty to his involvement in storming and ransacking a Buderim home in search of drugs and money on January 2.

A DOG feared stolen in a terrifying home invasion became the centre of a criminal plot to extort money and pin codes out of the owners.

Dwayne Robert Conlon, 39, pleaded guilty to his involvement in storming and ransacking a Buderim home in search of drugs and money on January 2.

Maroochydore District Court today heard the victim had invited Conlon over, but Conlon stood by as his co-accused kicked in the door, pointed a rifle in the occupant's face and made demands.

The victim managed to flee and hide next door as the men stole about $1500 cash, power tools and other property wrapped in a bed sheet, the court heard.

The next day, the victim's partner messaged Conlon stating: "Please Dwayne, just tell me if you took my dog please".

The court heard Conlon allowed his co-accused to use his phone to demand money for the dog, and passwords for a stolen iPhone and bank card.

"That's it, I'm coming back and knocking the dog in front of you" the man sent from Conlon's phone, and later messaged, "Dog dead sorry".

Crown prosecutor Katherine Milbourne said thankfully, the pet had actually run away during the home invasion the previous night, and was found safe and well.

Conlon was arrested that day and has remained in custody since, charged with entering a dwelling with intent by break using threats of violence while armed, extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat of detriment, and robbery with actual violence while armed and in company.

The court heard Conlon had suffered a broken jaw while in jail during a fight over noodles, and he had endured a number of surgeries due to infection since.

Conlon's two children and his father supported him in court.

Conlon had worked in civil construction for 20 years, had long struggled with drug addiction but hoped to remain clean upon release.

He was sentenced to four years jail with parole eligibility in May next year after serving 16 months.