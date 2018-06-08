Dog breeder undone as police catch whiff of pot stash

HEFTY FINE: Bronson Rehu leaves court after being sentenced for drug possession.

DOG breeder Bronson Rehu was busted with ice and more than 200 grams of marijuana when Ipswich police got a whiff of pot from a silver Honda car he was travelling in.

Ipswich Magistrates Court hear Rehu, a father of four, had a "lucrative" business as a breeder of Staffordshire Terriers, and the drugs had been for his own use.

Bronson Apirana Rehu, 32, from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of property suspected of being used in commission of a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Rehu was a rear passenger in the car on May 10 when it was intercepted at 9pm by police at Redbank.

Officers smelled marijuana and Rehu told them he had a black bag under a seat.

Clip seal bags inside held 1.38 grams of a crystal substance - methylamphetamine, and a glass pipe.

Three clip seal bags held green leafy material, marijuana. Sgt Caldwell said the drug's weight totalled 202.75 grams.

He said Rehu told police the drugs were his, but would not speak further.

"It's a substantial amount of cannabis," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

"It was for personal use," defence lawyer Daniel Hua replied.

"There was no mobile phone, clip seal bags.

"But for his admission it could very well have been (someone else's). But he put his hand up immediately."

Mr Hua said Rehu bred Staffordshire Terriers, and the dog business was lucrative as the pups sold for about $2000 each.

He conceded that Rehu had previous drug offences.

"I'm concerned about the amount of cannabis you had," Ms Sturgess said.

"But if you are doing well you can possibly afford it.

"I'm told you are a lucrative dog breeder and father of four.

"It is a significant amount, not small."

Ms Sturgess convicted and fined Rehu $1800.