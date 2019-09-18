Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dog bite, traffic crashes keep ambos busy overnight

Greg Osborn
by
18th Sep 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S been a busy few hours for emergency services crews with two traffic crashes and a dog bite in Ipswich overnight.

The first crash occurred on Old Ipswich Rd at Riverview at 6.45pm.

A woman, complaining of chest pain, was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

She was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A short while later at 8.33pm a crew were called to a private address in Leichhardt where a person had been bitten by a dog.

A patient was subsequently transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance staff were also called to a moped incident on Springfield Lakes Boulevard at Springfield Lakes at 9.51pm.

A patient was later transported to Logan Hospital in a stable condition. 

dog bite qas ambulance traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Live stream of Champion Basketball Schools Queensland

    premium_icon Live stream of Champion Basketball Schools Queensland

    Basketball The Champion Basketball Schools Queensland competition starts Thursday and you will be able to see it via the live streaming online right here.

    IN COURT: Full names of 195 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 195 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Ipswich's fastest growing schools revealed

    premium_icon Ipswich's fastest growing schools revealed

    Education See how your child's school compares.

    The video Dolly’s parents want you to see

    The video Dolly’s parents want you to see

    News Film tells the story of a teenage girl being hounded by bullies