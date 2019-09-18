Dog bite, traffic crashes keep ambos busy overnight

IT'S been a busy few hours for emergency services crews with two traffic crashes and a dog bite in Ipswich overnight.

The first crash occurred on Old Ipswich Rd at Riverview at 6.45pm.

A woman, complaining of chest pain, was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

She was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A short while later at 8.33pm a crew were called to a private address in Leichhardt where a person had been bitten by a dog.

A patient was subsequently transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance staff were also called to a moped incident on Springfield Lakes Boulevard at Springfield Lakes at 9.51pm.

A patient was later transported to Logan Hospital in a stable condition.